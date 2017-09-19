Epixode thrills over 3million patrons at 2017 Harare International festival

Music of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Sensational Ghanaian dancehall artiste; Epixode has once again proven he is one of the best performers Africa has so far produced.

The Avatar singer on the 9th of September, 2017 thrilled over 3million patrons from twenty-five(25) different African countries who summoned at the capital town of Zimbabwe; Harare to witness the 17th edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts.

Theophillus Nii Arday Otoo aka Episode, didn’t only excite patrons with his music and exhilarating performance but also represented Ghana diligently by emerging as one of the best performers on the night.

Harare International Festival of Arts is one of Africa’s largest international arts festivals established in 1999 with the aim of showcasing the best arts and culture in Zimbabwe and other countries in Africa as well.

HIFA is a major contributor to the development of arts and culture in Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole held annually in late April or early May.

The 10 -day festival/workshop program showcases the very best of Zimbabwean, regional and international arts and culture via theatre, dance, music, circus, street performance, fashion, spoken word and visual arts

Epixode is currently enjoying his stay in Zimbabwe running a few radio tours to further promote Ghanaian music.