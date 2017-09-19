Dr Kwame Nkrumah will always be Ghana’s founder – Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Nii Ade Coker has stated unequivocally that Dr Kwame Nkrumah, first prime minister and president of Ghana will perpetually remain the founder of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has decided to propose a legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, both of which will be observed as public holidays.

The President has also issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as a public holiday.

But history, according to Mr Ade Coker, made by Dr Nkrumah as having led Ghana to independence from Britain in 1957 cannot be easily erased.

“As far as September 21 is concern, we know it’s the time celebrate founder’s day. Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared our beloved to be free forever at the Polo grounds. History can never be changed. In every country it is one person who makes the country move forward. So far as our generation is concerned we know Kwame Nkrumah as the founder…” he maintained.

He added that if Dr Nkrumah’s statue can be mounted at the African Union Headquarters for the whole world to recognize him as such then he cannot fathom why it should be debated.

According to Mr Ade Coker, the core foundation of Ghana’s economic infrastructures began under the leadership of erstwhile President Kwame Nkrumah hence the need to move forward than argue on the subject.

“At AU there is a huge statue there of him; the whole world recognizes him as such. People have played their role, history must not be changed…” he stressed on Accra based Neat FM.

“Most of the infrastructures we are depending on today started under him. We have destroyed some of it and trying to get them back. George Washington all those people their roles are recognized. There are some people who might seem more relevant. Let’s move forward and stop debating on this…” he said.