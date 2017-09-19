Derrick Luckassen hits back at criticism for snubbing Feyenoord for PSV

PSV wanted to get Luckassen because there was a need for defensive reinforcements <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505820634_178_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has hit back at criticism after snubbing Feyenoord to sign for rivals PSV Eindhoven.

The 21-year joined the Dutch giants from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal in July this year.

The Ghanaian opted to join PSV after snubbing offers from Feyenoord amid criticism over his choice.

But he says he’s not bothered by the backlash.

“People do not know me, I think. Everybody talks, everyone writes. “They do not know who I am. I know how to be a person,”

“If I play a bad game, I’m the first game to admit that. Others do not have to do that for me.

