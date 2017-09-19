Credit Rafael Benitez for my form – Christian Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-19

Christian Atsu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505800825_108_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In-form Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu says credit must be given to manager Rafael Benitez for finally being able to bring the best out of him.

Christian Atsu has hailed the role played by Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez in his development following his first English Premier League goal over the weekend.

The Ghana international who helped the Magpies secure promotion to the English elite division has spoken on the impact the tactician has had on his personal development as a player.

“I am very happy the team won and also happy to get my first Premier League goal,” Atsu told club website

“Three wins in a row is very good for the team.

“Rafa is always telling me to use my speed to run in behind the defense if I want to assist or score more goals and it has shown a lot.

“I think with Rafa, I have improved a lot, I have seen it for myself and a lot of people are also seeing it.

“So he is very important to me and I also listen to him very attentively because he is a very good coach.

“I try to work hard every day in training, try to prove to him I want to be in the starting eleven because others are also waiting for the opportunity.