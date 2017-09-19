Check out Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi’s mansion

Patrick Twumasi’s mansion was dedicated by Reverend Nicholars Boakye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505856200_777_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nothing can go wrong for Ghanaian striker Patrick at the moment. After ending last season as the best foreign player at the Kazakh club Astana, Twumasi picked-up from where he left-off this season by winning the August Player of the Month award.

The in-form 22-year-old also made a significant impact in the Astana team last month by scoring eight times in five matches.

The former Red Bull Academy player is also enjoying the fruits of his labour and recently acquired a plush mansion for his young family in Accra.

The mansion was dedicated by Reverend Nicholars Boakye at a private ceremony held on August 31 in Accra. In attendance at the ceremony was his wife Lydia Twumasi as well as his family members.

It appears the only thing that remains elusive for the striker is a call-up to senior national team.

