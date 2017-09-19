Charterhouse hasn’t been fair to me over the years – Guru

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Hiplife artiste Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, is of the view that organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards have not been fair to him.

He believes strongly that Charterhouse for several years now have failed to recognise his hard work as an artiste thus him not winning award at the Ghana Music Awards.

Guru after expressing his displeasure with the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards submitted an official withdrawal letter to the organisers of the awards scheme.

The rapper withdrew from the awards shortly after the nominees were announced.

Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Guru alleged that Charterhouse has simply not been fair to him.

“Anytime I try making a comment about awards it turns out to be something else. I’m not the organiser of this whole awards thing, I don’t know what they are looking for, what they think I luck and what I have to work on because I have always been working on myself and trying to mount my own stage, making sure I get the songs to the people and do what it takes to win,” the rapper said.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of Charterhouse,” he stressed.

Asked if Charterhouse has been fair to him, Guru answered, “No. That is why I pulled [out] last year because I felt I had to work on something that maybe they thought am lucking.”

George Quaye, Head of Communications at Charterhouse, reacting to Guru’s comments noted that events outfit did not receive any official statement from the artiste declaring his intention of redrawing from the awards scheme.

“He pulled out as some point from this year’s scheme. Well, I didn’t see an official statement to that effect. I saw it on social media that he has pulled out,” he said.

George Quaye explained further that, “I personally reached [out to] him as a brother and spoke to him that there is no point in pulling out and explained the process to him, as far as I was concerned he was backing it.”

“I don’t remember him issuing any statement to the contrary, if he wants to pull out officially it is his prerogative, it is his work, it is not mine, it is not yours.

“But if the gentleman says for these reasons I don’t want to be a part of this scheme, the best we can do is to have a discussion with him and ask him his reasons.”

“If after exploring and he still insist on not being part of it, there is absolutely nothing anybody can do, it is the artiste’s prerogative and we would have to respect that,” he concluded.