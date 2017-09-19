Charles Taylor advises Winful Cobbinah to join Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-19

Charles Taylor

Ex-Hearts of Oak and Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor, has advised Winful Cobbinah to join the Kumasi giants.

Kotoko have been under the heels of Hearts of Oak talisman and they are ready to break bank for the midfield gem.

And Taylor who had the opportunity to play for the two biggest clubs in Ghana has told Cobbinah to join Porcupine Warriors.

“When i joined Kotoko from Hearts of Oak i was financially okay. Someone has played for many years but he has not acquired a plot of land.

“Kotoko have helped me a lot so if Kotoko come with an offer he should take it,” Taylor told Asempa FM.

Cobbinah has been one of the brightest spot in this season’s Ghana Premier League and he is one of the best players in the ongoing WAFU Tourney.