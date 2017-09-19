Black Avenue Muzik to unveil new artistes on September 20th

Black Avenue Muzik is owned Hip pop artiste, D-Black <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505845245_104_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Avenue Muzik holds official media launch and the unveiling of new artists this Wednesday which will be held at Oasis Pool Lounge located at Cantonment and owned by Hip pop artiste and entrepreneur, D-Black.

The event is set to invite only a few of the country’s most influential personalities and showbiz gurus.

Black Avenue Muzik since its inception in the Ghanaian music scene has been notable for bringing out great talent and helping make the Ghanaian music industry attractive.

Some talented artistes signed Black Avenue Muzik includes Ekikimi hit singer Wisa Greid, Dahlin Gage, S3fa, Nina Richie and Kobla Jnr.

