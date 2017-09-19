Betway promo winner gets tickets to watch premier league match in England

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Winner of the Betway Ghana’s Winners League, Ernest Nyame, has been rewarded with an exclusive VIP experience in England to watch the match between West Ham United and Arsenal in the ongoing 2017/18 Premier League.

Betway, sponsors of West Ham United rewarded Ernest with two trip tickets to England as well as match day tickets between West Ham versus Arsenal at the London Stadium.

At a short ceremony held at the Betway concept store in Adabraka, Ghana’s preferred betting company presented the tickets to Ernest Nyame in fulfilment of its promise to reward loyal customers.

In an interview with the media, Ernest Nyame expressed his utmost gratitude to Betway and encouraged sports fans to stake their bets at Betway Ghana stores.

“Betway has done well organizing this type of package, I encourage them to continue to do their best and I hope more people will also come on board to stake their bet and get this opportunity,” he touted.

Aside, Ernest Nyame, many other customers have won daily and weekly prizes throughout the promo by regularly using the Betway platform.

The Betway Winners League Promo was initiated at the start of the 2017 EPL season to offer huge rewards to fans who consistently use the Betway platform.

