Augustine Ahinful confirms participation in Celebrity Workout aerobic session

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

2017-09-19

Ex-Black Stars goal poacher, Augustine Ahinful, has confirmed his participation in the much talked about “Celebrity Workout” billed to come off on 23rd September, 2017on the Astro turf of the Aviation Social Centre.

A bronze medal winner at the 1996 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Ahinful has been a consistent participant of Accra Works Out, which has now been replaced by “Celebrity Workout”.

Ahinful joins a growing list of celebrities including Gloria Sarfo, Salma Mumin, Evelyn Addo, Okyeame Kwame, DKB, Elaine Attoh, Fiifi Coleman, Bola Ray,among others, who have confirmed their participation.

“Celebrity Workout” is a three-hour aerobic session with celebrities, keep-fit clubs and private individuals which would be held at the Aviation Social Centre on Saturday, September23, 2017.

Participants will benefit from free medical screening and networking opportunities available.

The event is powered by Primeval Media, with support from Acacia Medical Center, Awake Mineral Water and Origin Zero (GGBL), Perform Group (Goal.com), AmeyawDebrah.com, GhKweku.com, Nkonkonsa.com, GeorgeBritton.com.

Participation in the Celebrity Workout is absolutely free, interested persons should call 050 161 9352 to register.