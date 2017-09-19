Astros Academy holds successful fundraiser

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-19

The fundraising dinner aimed at raising funds in support of the Academy

Accra-based football academy, Astros on Saturday 16th September 2017 staged a successful fundraising dinner to amass capital to aid its operations as it seeks to expand and give more opportunities to talented footballers.

The dinner which was aimed at raising funds in support of the Academy saw the convergence of business magnates, parents (of children in the academy) and benevolent Ghanaians and expats who contributed their widow’s mite to the development and nurturing of talents.

In a chat with pressmen after the program, the CEO of Astros Football Academy, Wessam Moussalem explained the rationale behind the program and expressed her satisfaction with the event.

“The idea behind the program was to raise some funds to push the academy to a bigger status. We are seeking to expand our horizon hence the need for huge capital. Astros is a football academy that gives opportunity to every talented footballer we come across. We have a solid technical team who comb the capital to spot some of the gifted players in the capital. Our hope is to be the biggest talent developing hub in the country so everyone should watch out for us.

“I’m happy with how the event went albeit our inability to raise the amount we expected but I’m satisfied with how it went, she intimated.

Some of the standout players in the academy were rewarded for their exploits. They were presented with certificates and items from some of the sponsors which included Dechatlon , Nasco, Lord of the wings Lara Mart Zebra aluminum company and W. Aliundi Aluminium company .

Jerseys and other football equipment autographed by Legendary African player Abedi Ayew Pele were auctioned and raffles were also conducted for patrons to win some incredible prizes.

The night was made complete with a musical performance by Yasmin Helwani