Albert Adomah wins plaudits from Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has eulogized the performance of Ghana winger Albert Adomah following his brace in the 3-0 win over Barnsley over the weekend.

Adomah, 29, came alive in the Villans thumping of Barnsley with a brilliant brace at the Oakwell after returning to the the team.

And speaking ahead of their Tuesday Carabao Cup, manager Steve Bruce heaped praises on the winger and says he expects him to retain his position at home to former club Middlesbrough.

“He’s responded in the right way, ” says Bruce as quoted by Birmingham Mail.

“He’s responded by saying to me ‘How dare you leave me out?’

“That’s what you want as a manager, that competition. Albert picks himself on Tuesday- good for him.”

“The good thing about him is he didn’t sulk. He’s bounced into it today.”

“Certainly he’s playing against Middlesbrough. How could I leave him out after that?