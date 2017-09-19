Akufo-Addo’s August 4 Founders’ Day proposal receives mixed reactions

Ghana may not be doing well economically with the number of public holidays that the country has.

This follows a proposal by President Akufo-Addo to make August 4 and September 21 as Public Holidays.

Speaking to Radio Ghana, the Head of Finance, School of Business of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. John Gati said for a country like Ghana which has a lot of economic challenges compared to the advanced countries, the number of holidays will not augur well for the country.

However, he said if the hospitality industry is well developed such holidays will also boost revenue.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Association of Writers and Chairman of the National Media Commission, Nana Kwesi Gyan Apenteng has bemoaned the situation where religious activities are taking over important national holidays with no religious linkages.

Nana Gyan Apenteng said instead of the youth and other members of society actively involving themselves in the observation of important holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day and AU Day and deliberating on their significance, they are pulled into religious engagements on such days.

In an interview with Radio Ghana in the wake of the announcement that the President is proposing the legislation of two more public holidays, Nana Gyan Apenteng said holidays have very historical, social and religious significance.

However, the CPP has rejected proposals by the President Akufo-Addo to move the Founder’s Day from 21st September to August 4 and also to expand the day to cover more people who played major roles in Ghana’s independence.

A Former Deputy Leader of the CPP, Rodalyne Ayarna has reacted sharply to President Akufo-Addo’s August 4 Founder’s Day proposal saying she disagrees with it.

Madam Ayarna says she stand by the fact that there is only one Founder for Ghana, and history should remain so.

She accuses President Akufo-Addo of perpetrating a family agenda to “distort Ghana’s history”.