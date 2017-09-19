Afriyie Acquah recovers from thigh injury

Ghana’s Afriyie Acquah plays for Torino <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505804424_562_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Afriyie Acquah has shot himself into contention for mid-week’s game against Udinese after returning early from a thigh problem his suffered against Benevento.

Acquah was replaced in the 57th minute in the game against Benevento last weekend due to severe pain he was suffering.

Reports were that he had suffered minor injury in his thigh and was set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

He has however recovered ahead of time and was among the players who trained effectively on Monday morning.

