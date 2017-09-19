A-Plus is honest, it’s a good feeling marrying him – Akosua Vee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-19

A plus and his wife Akosua Vee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505841615_324_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

With just a few days to their white wedding, personal stylist, Akosua Vee describes her husband-to-be, A-Plus as a wonderful man.

According to her, despite all the perceptions people have about the musician due to his controversial nature, Akosua insists that it is a great thing to be getting married to him.

She told Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben Bako, “Kwame is a wonderful person; a very, very wonderful [man]. Very caring, very straight, and generous. He’s everything.”

A-Plus is noted for being daring with his public utterances on issues.



His recent entanglement being his claim of corrupt practices against John Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, both Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House.

An accusation the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service has declared as ‘baseless’ following investigations.



Akosua Vee, who is a fashion blogger as well, admits that though he is controversial, she trusts that he is an honest man.

According to her, she is convinced Kwame (A-Plus), would never be dishonest in any of his submissions or dealings no matter what.

She added “Even when it comes to me, and I go wrong, and I am in the midst of my friends…Kwame will tell me plain [that] I am wrong.”

Watch the video below for more: