A-Plus and Akosua Vee’s white wedding set for september 23

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-18

After their much talked about traditional marriage ceremony in February this year, Peacefmonline.com is reliably informed that all is set for the couple to walk down the aisle this weekend.

According a Peacefmonline.com insider, controversial Rapper/Comedian turned Politician, A Plus, known in real life as Kwame Asare Obeng and wife Akosua Vee’s white wedding is scheduled for this Saturday, September 23, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Accra.

The traditional ceremony, which took place on February 25, 2017 at Akosua’s family residence at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, was attended by family, friends and some entertainment personalities.

Some of the well-known faces at the ceremony included actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah, media personality Bola Ray.

Their flamboyant white wedding which is strictly by invitation, is expected to be talk of town has a long list of dignitaries including Politicians, Musicians, Movie Stars, Soccer stars, Businessmen amount others, expected to grace their special day.

Wife of the “Letter To Parliament” hit maker is Violet N.A Bannerman Quaye, known commonly as Akosua Vee who is a well known Fashion Blogger/Celebrity Stylist.