2017 WAFU: Double injury blow for Black Stars B ahead of semi-final clash

Black Stars B duo Thomas Abbey and Isaac Twum remain a huge doubt for Ghana’s semifinal against the second place team in Group B scheduled for Thursday, 21 September, 2017.

Abbey who has been an integral part of Maxwell Konadu’s team missed Ghana’s clash the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday while Isaac Twum was withdrawn in the early minutes of the game after sustaining an injury.

Information gathered by Ghanacrusader.com indicates that, Abbey is likely to return for Ghana in the semifinals but Twum will have to undergo further checks with the medical team to access the severity of his injury.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars B suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Nigeria as both teams progressed to the semifinal of this year’s competition.

