2017 FIFA U-17 WC: Ghana U-17 to play Mali & UAE in friendlies

The former World champions will battle Mali on September 20th at the Bin Zayed Sports Stadium <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505862025_143_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets of Ghana will play two friendly games against Mali and UAE as part of their preparation towards the FIFA U-17 world cup in India.

The upcoming friendly games forms part of the team’s preparations ahead of next month’s U-17 World Cup in India.

The former World champions will battle Mali on September 20th at the Bin Zayed Sports Stadium in Abou Dhabi at 5pm which is 1pm Ghana time.

Four days later, the West African giants will engage UAE in their second friendly game at 5:30pm which is 1:30pm Ghana time.

The Black Starlets have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts India, Colombia and USA. The FIFA U-17 World Cup runs between October 6 and 28.

قالب وردپرس

Comments