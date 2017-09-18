WAFU Nations Cup: Thomas Abbey to miss Nigeria clash

Thomas Abbey suffered a thigh injury in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Mali. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505757615_481_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Thomas Abbey has been ruled out of Ghana’s final 2017 WAFU Nations Cup Group A match against Nigeria on Monday night due to injury.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, the Hearts of Oak star suffered a thigh injury in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Mali.

With the Black Stars B already qualified, head coach Maxwell Konadu has decided to rest him for

Elimina Sharks Emmanuel Appiah will get to start for the second time in the tournament.

Abbey has been playing in an unusual left back but has been impressive in two matches.

