WAFU Nations Cup: Maxwell Konadu eyes Nigeria scalp despite securing semifinal spot

Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has fired a warning shot at Nigeria ahead of tonight’s clash in the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Ghana will go at loggerheads against sworn rivals Nigeria in the last match of Group A at the Ndoum Stadium.

The Black Stars have already booked their place in the semifinal stage following their two wins against Mali and Guinea respectively.

But speaking ahead of the game, coach Konadu insisted that they will be going all out against the Super Eagles despite clinching a place in the semifinal.

“We started well against Mali but it wasn’t the best, but we managed to sail past our first opponents Gambia, then Guinea and now Mali,” said the Black Stars coach.

“Coming to the Group stage, we managed to play better than we did in the first match and today again against Mali the boys proved that they are a very difficult side to beat.

“They did their best for us and we can only thank them and urge them on to keep pushing.”

“Now that we have qualified already we know how to meet Nigeria. We know matches between these two countries are always very difficult.

“So we are going to approach that match with all seriousness. I think we will use all the arsenals we have to go past Nigeria. We know they are a very good side.”