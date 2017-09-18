WAFU 2017: We are not afraid of Ghana – Niger Coach

Every team would like to avoid the host nation but we don’t fear them, says Diabate <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505727032_850_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Niger are not scared to face hosts Ghana in the semifinal of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, says assistant coach Cheik Omar Diabate.

The Menas played out a 0-0 draw with Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, September 17 in Cape Coast to amass four points in Group B.

Finishing second in the pool will see them draw the Black Stars who are guaranteed top spot in Group A after two straight wins.

“Every team would like to avoid the host nation, but we have seen Ghana play so many times, we don’t fear them,” said Diabate.

“If we happen to meet them, we can beat them because we have seen their matches before coming here.

“Should we meet any team in the semifinal, we are ready. Our objective is to reach the final no matter who our opponents are, if they are either Nigeria, Mali, Guinea or Ghana.”

Niger will face Benin on Tuesday, September 19 in the final Group B match at the Ndoum stadium.

قالب وردپرس

Comments