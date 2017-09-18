WAFU 2017: Senegal’s Teranga Lions devour Squirrels of Benin to revive campaign

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

Senegal were in rampant form in front of goal as they beat Benin 4-0 in a 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, Group B match at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 17.

Senegal started like a house on fire and should have taken the lead in the first minute when Moussa Djitte met a low right wing cross from Assane Mbodj, but the attacker skied his shot over from only a couple of yards out.

Ten minutes later Benin had their first attempt on goal courtesy of a long range pile-driver from Seibou Mama, but his effort went inches wide of the target.

In the 18th minute Benin suffered a set-back when Wariss Aboki had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Charbel Gomez.

Things got even worse for the Squirrels in the 29th minute when Senegal took the lead thanks to a headed goal by Moussa Djitte, 1-0.

Ten minutes later the Teranga Lions doubled their lead thanks to another headed goal after Mohamed Kane nodded home a pin-point corner-kick, 2-0.

Benin were on the back foot for the rest of the half and lucky to go into the tunnel only two goals behind.

The second half continued in the same fashion as the first as the Teranga Lions bossed the game.

Senegal were gifted a chance to make it three goals on the hour mark when the referee adjudged Benin’s Gaston Hougbedji to have handled the ball inside the box and pointed to the penalty spot.

Ablaye Diene stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, 3-0.

Benin tried to find their way back into the game after that and created quite a few chances, but their finishing was poor as they directed shot after shot wide of the target.

Instead, it was Senegal who found the back of the net for the fourth time in the 86th minute after Amadou Dia Ndiaye poked the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble, 4-0.

The win takes Senegal to second place in Group B with three points while Benin drop to third place with three points as well.

Senegal (2) 4 (Djitte 29’, Kane 39’, Diene 60’ pen, Dia Ndiaye 86’)

Benin (0) 0

Teams

Senegal coach: Moustapha Seck

Senegal: 16. P Ndiaye, 4. Matar Kante, 3.Mohamed Kante , 9. Diene, 12. Fadel Barry, 11. Dieme, 6. Oumar, 13. Bocande, 17. Badiane, 22. Mbodj (10. Marone 72’), 14. Djitte (18 A Ndiaye 63’).

Benin coach: Oumar Tchomogo

Benin: 1. Glodjinon, 3. Fassinou, 18. Counou, 6. Yarou, 12. Bah-Yere, 4. Hougbedji , 8. Mama, 13. Osseni (9. Saliou 77’), 17. Aboki (11. Gomez 18’), 19. Elegbede (10. Koukpo 47’), 14. Bessan.