Vivian Jill breaks silence on Emelia Brobbey-Ellen White alleged husband snatching saga

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Top Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has finally passed a comment about the alleged husband-snatching saga, which hit the movie industry not long ago.

Ellen White was reported to have jumped into bed with Emelia’s hubby few months after they went their separate ways, an allegation Miss White denied.

Vivian Jill on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show confirmed that she has heard the issue but does not know much about it. The multiple award-winning actress continued that she knew nothing about the issue prior to the naming ceremony of her second son, Alfie which happened in Kumasi months back.

When asked if the conduct of both actresses at the event pictured that there was a problem, the screen goddess replied Zionfelix, host of the show that she did not take time to study the reactions of both actresses when they met at the christening of her last born.

To her, words from the actresses are what Ghanaians should believe but not rumors and reports from journalists. The mother of two concluded that she cannot say much about the alleged husband snatching issue because she has not had time to talk to Emelia Brobbey and Ellen White to inquire much about it.

Watch Vivian Jill Lawrence on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: