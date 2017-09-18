Stop praising yourself over fall armyworms, plan ahead – Agric Minister told

Agriculture Minister, Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie has been asked to concentrate on fighting the fall armyworms rather than praising government’s interventions since the start of invasion.

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana expressed surprise over the Minister’s claim that the armyworms had been defeated.

Spokesperson of the Association, Charles Nyaba said the worms are still ravaging farms across the country, despite the Minister’s premature declaration of victory.

“I am bit confused and I don’t want to agree with the Minister,” he told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Newsnite Monday.

Dr Owusu Afriyie has said government deserves comendation for fighting the armyworms invasion successfully and not condemnation.

He said the armyworms invasion had been handled effectively in Ghana than elsewhere in Africa.

The worms reportedly invaded over 112,000 farmlands in May, but 14,430 hectares were completely destroyed.

Dr Owusu Afriyie believes more farms would have been ravaged had it not been the government’s intervention.

But the Peasant Farmers Association said the rains played huge role in the fight against the worms.

Mr Nyaba said the fear farmers have is the potential damage the worms are likely to cause in 2018.

He said the Agriculture Ministry has to think about “proper measures” to combat the worms instead of parting itself on the back.