South African side Mamelodi Sundowns revive interest In Solomon Asante

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Head coach of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns,Pitso Mosimane could finally get his man after keeping close tabs on Solomon Asante who will be a free agent at the end of the Congolese season.

The Ghanaian long admired Pitso will finally walk away a free man after some really juicy and financially rewarding deals were turned down by his club Mazembe.

Sundowns are building a fortress and will want to add the diminutive yet pacy and trickery Ghanaian to their arsenals.

There is also muted deals arriving from Scandinavia with close pals of Asante favouring a move to Europe having spent his entire career in Africa.

