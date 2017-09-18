Samini is still relevant – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz spheres as Stonebwoy has responded to assertions made by entertainment stakeholders indicating that dancehall/reggae artiste, Samini is no more relevant in the music business.

In an interview with Sammy Kumah(Sammy Kay) on Peace FM’s entertainment news dubbed “EnigyieKasiebo”, Stonebwoy disagreed with people who describe Samini as irrelevant stating that:

“Once upon the time there was Kojo Antwi and other huge music artists, but in life, an individual cannot be 15 years forever, you will definitely grow one day and depending on peoples view, they will describe you the way there see you which is relative”.

“So for me, I won’t describe Samini as irrelevant because definitely, other new arts will come up and they will also have space in the music scene”.

Stonebowy further explained that “an artist is a brand and every brand goes through different faces, a brand gets to its climax and sometimes goes through rebranding but that does not mean that brand is no more relevant”.

However, Stonebwoy who is staging the 4th edition of his mega concert dubbed “Ashaiman to the World Concert” has received massive endorsement from Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale endorsed Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert on Okay FM and promised to attend the event on September 30th at Sakasaka park in Ashaiman.