Reduce fees and improve structures – GES to Private schools

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged managers of private schools to be moderate in the fees that they collect from parents as they work to improve the quality of their structures and instructional logistics.

He was speaking during the donation of some supplementary books to Apex College, a private senior high school at Odorkor in Accra.

“You are not doing badly as a school. But make sure you improve your management skills and avoid the temptation to collect exorbitant fees from parents. Organise in-service training programs for the teachers and try to support them to upgrade their competencies.

The GES is ever prepared to support this school to deliver good-quality education to students but make sure you do what is right at all times; no need to promise students of leaked questions for final examinations when, in fact, there is nothing like that. It does not only affect the concentration of students on their books negatively but it also teaches them to be law-breakers”, he said.

Mr. Michael Akyen, an administrator of the school, who received the books on behalf of the director of the school, Mr. David Odarquaye Alema, thanked the public relations officers for the gesture and assured that they would be used for the purpose for which they have been given.

At Saint James College Complex, a private basic school, at Gefia near Akatsi in the Volta Region, where some 45 supplementary books were donated, Mr. Anthony Amoah implored the school authorities to seek technical support from the GES whenever they need them.

“Make sure you contact the district education office for any technical support that you need so as to run this school well. Government and the GES shall continue to engage with you and to support you so that you can help produce more professionals for our country”, he stated.

Reverend James Ahiago, the Director of the school, expressed his gratitude for the donation and said, “On behalf of myself and the school, I thank you seriously for your donation. May the good Lord bless you and we promise to ensure that the pupils use them for their benefit.”