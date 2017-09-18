Raphael Dwamena insists Ghana will qualify for 2018 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

Raphael Dwamena is not giving up on Ghana’s chances of making it to the World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505759431_439_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is not giving up on Ghana’s chances of making it to the World Cup in Russia despite trailing Group leaders Egypt by 4 points.

Egypt currently tops the group with nine points, two points above second-placed Uganda, while Ghana sits third with five points and Congo languish at the bottom of the group with only one point.

However, Raphael Dwamena insists Ghana can still qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite being four points behind group E leaders Egypt.

“There is still hope for the team because we just need to believe that anything is possible by God and we have to take our chances in the two games left,” the FC Zürich forward said.

“I was following the game against Congo in Kumasi but it’s football and because it didn’t go well. I believe we can still make it to Russia,” Dwamena concluded.

The 22-year old has made three appearances for the Black Stars, scoring twice and nearly joined newly promoted Premier League side Brighton & Howe Albion but the move fell through due to medical issues.

The Black Stars will face Uganda on Saturday, October 7 at Mandela National Stadium, Kampala and will then play Egypt in a crucial match in November.