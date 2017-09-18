New Times Corporation staff demand better conditions of service

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-18

play videoThe workers say they will not allow management collapse the Corporation <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505755745_705_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Workers of the New Times Corporation, printers of Ghanaian Times and the Spectator newspapers are calling for the removal of the Corporation’s Managing Director, Carol Annang whom they accuse of treating workers unfairly.

According to the workers, the MD had on several occasions denied deserving staff of salary increment, promotions and other incentives meant to motivate them.

Chairperson of the Corporation’s Professional and Managerial Staff Union, Diana Bosuh said that even though their salaries are meagre, the provident fund they can fall back on has also been embargoed as it has been used as collateral for loans taken from GCB Bank without their knowledge.

“We have seen our PFs being used as collateral being unfair on workers because we were not informed that our PFs was going to be used as collateral and currently what we are requesting of management is that they should release our PFs for us”.

The workers also said they were neither informed of the rebranding of the Ghanaian Times newspaper nor the decision to print the Corporation’s papers at Graphic which is their main competitor.

According to the workers, they have the needed equipment to print their papers but management is not willing to provide the needed parts to get the machine working again, a move they say will lead to the collapse of the Corporation.