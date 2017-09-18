New Founders Day apt – Governance Expert

The Dean of Graduate Studies at the Institute of Local Government Studies, Dr. Eric Oduro-Osae has described as apt President Akufo-Addo August 4 proposal for the Founders’ Day celebration.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is proposing legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 as Founders Day, ditching September 21 as the commemorative day for Ghana’s liberation and independence fighters.

However, September 21 will be observed as ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’.

Both days – August 4 and September 21 — will be observed as public holidays, according to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

The statement said in the meantime, the President has issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as a public holiday.

This has general a lot of controversy with many accusing President Akufo-Addo of attempting to re-write Ghana’s history.

But Dr. Eric Oduro-Osae indicated that the President has not erred rather should be lauded for the initiative.

He said all those who played vital role in the liberation of Ghana deserve to be honoured just like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“The President has not erred in proposing a new day for founders’ day, I believe he only wants Ghanaians to appreciate other founding members of the country. Nkrumah is not the only founder of Ghana and so remembering others was the best decision the President could make.

“Let’s laud the president for that bold step because when we always honour Nkrumah, then we are not being fair to other founding members” he said on Accra based Neat FM.

Dr Oduro-Osae however asked Ghanaians to desist from politicizing Ghana’s history and rather seek national cohesion.