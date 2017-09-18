NDC’s Unity Walk hits Greater Accra Thursday

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-18

<a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505743621_95_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The campaign to unite and rebuild the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hit the national capital, Accra, on Thursday, September 21, 2017.



The second edition of the Unity Walk forms part of the strategies by the party to re-organise grassroots support to position the NDC as the obvious political party going into the 2020 general elections.



The Unity Walk in Accra is themed: “Mobilisation of the grassroots; a shared responsibility”.