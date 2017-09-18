NDC to embark on solidarity March

The leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on party loyalists to join them on a Solidarity March to commemorate the Founders Day Celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.

The March, set for Thursday, September 21, 2017, according to the party is in solidarity with all Ghanaians as well as all Socialist and Progressive Forces.

In a statement signed by Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho said the March, which will commence at 6am, Thursday will move from Nima, through Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and end up at the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

It is a fact that “Nkrumah Never Dies”, the statement added.

The Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, September 21, 2017 as a public holiday.

The holiday, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, commemorates the birthday of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.