My presence intimidates Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-18

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505772372_616_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dancehall act Stonebwoy has revealed, in his view, what prompts the constant personality attacks masterminded by arch-rival Shatta Wale against him.

The BET Award winner stated categorically that Charles Nii Amarh Jnr, better known as Shatta Wale, feels intimated by his presence.

Stonebwoy in an interview with KMJ on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM said that, the threat he poses to Shatta Wale in the music industry could be cited as the reason for his unwarranted attacks on him.

“That is what he does…I don’t know why he feels so intimidated,” Stonebwoy wondered.

According to the ‘Wogb?j?k?’ hitmaker, he was informed of the insults hurled at him by Shatta Wale when the latter mounted the stage at the 2017 Ghana Meets Naija UK edition.

“Immediately I got off stage, I headed out but I heard a lot of things I wouldn’t want to pay attention to,” he stated.

The self-acclaimed President of BHIM Nation, however, encouraged Shatta Wale to “chill and “take it easy”.

When asked if the SM Boss rides on these attacks to gain public attention, Stonebwoy responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah. I think it is. It makes a lot of sense to say that. Absolutely because the day he stops beefing me or any of us then what?

Stonebwoy concluded that Shatta Wale rides on their “beef” to remain relevant in the music industry as well as sustain his movement.