LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 0-2 Nigeria (WAFU CUP)

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-18

The age-long sporting rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria will be rekindled as the Black Stars B take on Super Eagles this evening at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the third and final day of the group stage of the WAFU Nations Cup in Group A (kick-off at 18:00 GMT).

Nigeria needs the win to ensure progression to the semi-final while Ghana are already assured of the first place of the pool and a place in the last four regardless of the result, following their double victory against Guinea and Mali.



But it’s a great opportunity for the Black Stars B to get rid of a serious rival for the title and head coach Maxwell Konadu reveals his charges will hold no punches.



He said: “Now that we have qualified already we know we are meeting Nigeria. We know matches between these two countries are always very difficult.

“So we are going to approach that match with all seriousness. I think we will use all the arsenals we have to go past Nigeria. We know they are a very good side.”



For Konadu’s opposite number Salisu Yusuf, he is demanding absolute seriousness from his charges.

“It is a must-win game; we are certainly aware of that,” Yusuf said.



“Definitely, we will look at making a few changes because this is one match we must show character and efficiency at the rear, and the middle and the fore.



“Not only must we avoid defeat; we must win to make progress in the championship,” the tactician continued.

“That demands absolute seriousness and diligence and only the best legs will do.”