Lifestyle: Ayefro Inc present the biggest wedding fair

Planning weddings and events can be extremely stressful. Apart from the cost involved, it is pretty difficult to find the right vendors for your event.

Because people do not have many options when it comes to weddings and other events, they tend to settle for just any vendor. That is why you need to be at the Ayefro Inc Fair.

Over 50 different vendors and 1,000+ clients

The Ayefro Inc Fair is powered by the Ayefro Inc mobile app which is in use in 9 countries and features over 500 vendors from different categories, ranging from Decor, events coordination, cakes, juices, stage lighting, photography, etc

There will be lots of inspiring setups from vendors, with vendors promising up to 50% discounts on goods and services.

The Ayefro Inc Fair is on the 21st of September 2017. Guess what? It is a holiday!

The Fair starts at 8AM and ends at 8PM. There will be Live Band and other forms of entertainment. The Venue is Wanshi Event Centre, Asylum Down Accra Ghana.