Konadu commends Sports Minister for Stars support

Head Coach of Black Stars ‘B’, Maxwell Konadu has praised the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah for his immense contribution to the team’s success so far in the ongoing Fox sports West Afriaca Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

The Minister hired a fleet of buses to convey supporters to the stadium to support the national team in the WAFU tournament, which has paid off greatly so far. According to Konadu, the team is performing well due to the love and support they had received from the fans at the stadium as host country as a result of the Minister’s help.

“Let me thank our Minister for the wonderful job he is doing for sports in Ghana. We heard he brought about five buses of supporters to support us here and that has helped us a lot. We want to thank him so much,” Konadu said.

The Black Stars ‘B’ have recorded two wins in two games so far and have booked a place in the semi-finals of the tournament as leaders with six points. Ghana would play its last group game against Nigeria on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 18:00 GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.

