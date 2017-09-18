Komlan Agbegniadan joins Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan has signed for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Togo international has been with the Sogakope-based side for one-and-a-half seasons.

Agbegniadan has scored four goals this term in the Ghana Premier League for the title-chasing Academy side.

The 26-year-old has been a regular member of the Togo national team under coach Claude Le Roy.

He was part of the team which featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.