‘Kojo basia’ Halifax Ansah should do a proper work for us to tag him a man – Mzbel

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Sensational Musician Mzbel has called the editor of “the publisher newspaper” a “lazy grown ass man” who feeds on the negative news to sustain his business.

Well, fans of the sensational musician Mzbel woke up today to a very shocking news making rounds in the media that, she has all this while faked the stories of her being romantically involved with Kofi Amoabeng, the former CEO of UT bank before its collapse.

The publisher newspaper had it as its front page story today, Monday, September 18 that ‘Mzbel fake sex with Kofi Amoabeng”, the news report has gone viral and Mzbel who could not take it any longer took to social media to vent her anger.

Apparently, Mzbel granted an interview over the weekend with rainbow radio and according to her, she never said anything to that effect as reported by the newspaper.