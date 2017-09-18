Kevin Boateng reveals why he considered quitting football

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed he considered calling time on his playing career three years ago.

Boateng, 30, joined Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the off season after rescinding his contract with Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas.

However, things could have turned out differently had the forward changed his mind not to hang up his boots three years ago after he was suspended by Schalke in 2015 despite being just 28 years old at the time.

“I said to myself: ‘Why not?’” he told Kicker.

“I’ve earned a lot of money, seen everything and have a wonderful family. What else can I do? But that was only for two days.”

Boateng has become a mainstay for the Eagles after four games in the Bundesliga.