Jeffery Schlupp faces criticism over poor display against Southampton

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

Jeffery Schlupp <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505763031_653_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Jeffrey Schlupp has come under stinging criticism from Crystal Palace fans following their 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton over the weekend.

The Ghana defender put up another disappointing performance at Selhurst Park as Palace lost their fifth game in succession this weekend.

Many of Palace’s players under-performed on the day including Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in for plenty of criticism after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old is yet to really prove his worth in the Premier League despite being highly rated at former club Leicester City, and on Saturday he struggled to make any significant impact.

Player Ratings imo:

Hennessy- 5.5

Ward- 4

Dann- 6.5

TFM- 6

Schlupp- 3.5

McArthur- 7

Cabaye- 6

RLC- 7.5

Townsend- 6

Puncheon- 3

Benteke- 4 — ???? Ben ???? (@CPFC_BW) September 16, 2017

@RoyHodgson6 @CPFC #cpfc Does not take much to see ward + punch + Schlupp poor today. One fit striker is bad too..You have much work to do. — Mike Deacon (@MikeABFL) September 16, 2017

Player Ratings imo:

Hennessy- 5.5

Ward- 4

Dann- 6.5

TFM- 6

Schlupp- 3.5

McArthur- 7

Cabaye- 6

RLC- 7.5

Townsend- 6

Puncheon- 3

Benteke- 4 — ???? Ben ???? (@CPFC_BW) September 16, 2017

Van Aanholt > Schlupp — Joe???? (@joe_cpfc_01) September 16, 2017