Jeffery Schlupp faces criticism over poor display against Southampton

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Jeffrey Schlupp has come under stinging criticism from Crystal Palace fans following their 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton over the weekend.

The Ghana defender put up another disappointing performance at Selhurst Park as Palace lost their fifth game in succession this weekend.

Many of Palace’s players under-performed on the day including Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in for plenty of criticism after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old is yet to really prove his worth in the Premier League despite being highly rated at former club Leicester City, and on Saturday he struggled to make any significant impact.

