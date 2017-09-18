Is Shatta Wale convincing Bola Ray to support the legalization of Marijuana?

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Information gathered by Razzonline.com indicates that multiple award winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has appealed to Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, a.k.a Bola Ray, to add his voice to the call for the legalization of Marijuana.

Marijuana has been regarded as a bad substance for decades in the country but the banned substance has been highly recommended by the Ghana Standard Authority as a substance worth legalizing.

Many dignitaries including former UN president Kofi Annan have added their voices to the call for marijuana and other related drugs to be legalized.

Bola Ray who is the CEO of EIB Network has risen to become an unrivaled figure in the media scene in and beyond Ghana.

Razzonline.com’s source has learned that Shatta Wale knowing the immense influence Bola Ray has convinced the latter who is purportedly about to announce his support for the call on the decriminalization of the banned substance.

The Razzonline.com’s source could not ascertain whether Bola Ray has ever smoked Marijuana before which is also known as ‘Ntampi’ in the Twi dialect.

Multiple award winning Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta who appeared before the privileges committee of the parliament to explain why he said about 80% of parliamentarians smoke marijuana in 2015; has again released a song advocating for the legalization of the banned hemp titled ‘Kofi Annan Says’

Listen to Blakk Rasta’s ‘Kofi Annan says’ in the audio below!