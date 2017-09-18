Has my ‘sex’ with Amoabeng increased fuel prices – Mzbel jabs Halifax Ansah

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

2017-09-18

Sensational musician, Mzbel, has hit back at entertainment journalist and blogger, Halifax Ansah Addo for publishing false news about her alleged romantic relationship with former CEO of UT bank, Prince Amoabeng.

Mzbel enquired if her relationship with Mr. Amoabeng has in any way resulted in the rise of fuel prices in the country.

The musician expressed her frustration at the false news report on her Facebook page through a post aimed at exposing the lies being circulated by the entertainment journalist.

“Delay asked me a sarcastic question and I gave her a sarcastic answer but unfortunately, I was misunderstood…. I really don’t get it, what has my relationship with Mr. Amoabeng got to do with anyone…? Is that the cause of the constant rise fuel prices?”, the musician wrote on her page.

According to her, Halifax misinterpreted her sarcastic response to a question posed to her during an interview with Delay, and used that response to write a story built on falsehood and perception for his personal gains.

She questioned the professionalism of Halifax and admonished him for trying to build his business on negativity and falsehood.

“This is sad and I keep wondering if indeed you are a trained journalist or just a desperate blogger. This is offensive and I am very disappointed. Some of your colleagues in the studio with me during the interview had the best and encouraging things to say except you. This is not a noble way to start a new business”, she added.