Feature: When a gospel musician turns against her mission

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Flex Newspaper

2017-09-18

God isn’t wicked hence did not subject human beings to laws that will take away their happiness.Though he wishes for us to do good in all our dealings, it is the choice of humans to decide whether or not to carry the cross.

It is evident in the talents he (God) gave each and every one of us, he could have made every individual a gospel minister if the need be but no, he gifted some with intelligence, wisdom, strength, prophecy and some the ability to dance and twerk in their environment of preference. He again gifted some the ability to sing not necessarily gospel songs but any other genres they might prefer but gave a clear distinction of the gospel genre from any other genre.

This distinction clearly indicates that, the said genre must be seen as the only genre to propagate his kingdom and as holy as he is, he expects people with moral values to do this particular genre when it isn’t an imposition.But where from this new definition some female gospel folks are trying to come up with?

Personally, it sounds insulting anytime a female gospel acts upon all the Bible knowledge she has and does things contrary to the teachings of God. Yes, it is true we all have our shortcomings but it becomes unbearable when you see gospel ministers of such moral standard do things they should be preaching against publicly. Yet they boldly defend themselves with scriptures anytime they are being questioned.

What differentiates a female gospel artist in trousers with 16 inches of make-ups, Brazilian hair with long artificial human nails from a non-Christian who aims at becoming a Christian? How will she dress if she finally becomes a Christian?

Can you imagine a gospel minister (female) on the streets to win souls for Christ in trousers, in make-ups, in one of the finest Brazilian hairs and nails as long as the ‘shoes of a prophet’ with parts of her breast areas exposed talking to a non-Christian (lady) who is half as polished as this gospel minister?How possible can she win this soul? Our female gospel musicians today are doing us and the younger generations more harm than good, no wonder most of their songs today don’t have any impact on the youths today.

Gone are the days when daughters of glorious Jesus, Hannah Marfo, Abaawa Connie, Suzzy and Matt among others used to impart greatly in the lives of their listeners.Though we don’t know much about their private lives, they lived a life worthy of emulation and we bless their lives today. I will be put on the spot should you ask me to mention one female gospel musician whom I take inspirations from, is it Ceccy Twum, Perpetual Didier, Joyce Blessing, Ohemaa Jackie, Piesie Esther, Patience Nyarko, Anita Afriyie, Gifty Osei, Rose Adjei, Mavis Asante, Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy or Matilda Agyemang? They have such nice voices to sing. And I must admit I love their songs but they need to take a second look at their dressing.

The gospel ministry is not all about showing your possessions, beauty and money, it is about your achievements and how the word of God is being heeded and not about competition and wanting to become popular. If care is not taken, we will soon see gospel musicians (females) recording beef songs for other gospel acts and if this happens who should be blamed? Is it our pastors, fans or the industry at large?

It baffles me to see a gospel minister trying to compare him or herself to a secular artiste in terms of stage Performance. Your line of work is far different from theirs and at the end of the day it isn’t about the number of people who danced to your song but the number of people who were touched by the message in your song and if you know these rules are too binding just exit the door just as Ofori Amponsah exited. No one will harm you than to bury your happiness trying to make others happy. It is not advisable and not too good for your health.

We know the gospel rules since the days of Adam and we will continue to defend it should anyone tries changing it. I am urging our gospel musicians especially the females to raise the dying dignity of the gospel Industry.