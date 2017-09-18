Energy Bank CEO gets Corporate Women Leaders award

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Bank Ghana, Christiana Ekaete Olaoye has received another award for being among the Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in Ghana in 2016.

This is the third award she is receiving since joining Energy Bank Ghana in April 2016.

She was recognized by The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE), organizers of WomanRising, a leading African network.

This was in recognition of her contribution towards the development of professional women and men in the country’s economy as well as her enormous dynamic leadership.

At a short ceremony which took place at the Bank’s Corporate Head office in Spintex, Accra, Alice Larkai, Chief Operating Officer of TANOE presented her with a plaque and a certificate.

Expressing her deep appreciation about the award, Mrs Olaoye acknowledged and also praised her late mom for impacting exceptional and exemplary leadership skills, talents and capabilities in her.

She further reiterated her commitment and passion to mentoring and empowering women to be the best and also making a huge difference.

“For me, mentoring women, leaders of tomorrow are what I am totally here on earth for. I will continue to do more to develop generational thinkers, particularly women for the next generation.”

She applauded TANOW for their contribution to education, youth empowerment most especially females and Small and Medium Enterprises.

The versatile banker emphasized that Energy Bank shares the same vision.

“Our organization is one that is also focused on youth empowerment and education. Educating the youth is very paramount to our Board Chairman”, she said.

She also emphasized the Bank’s interest and commitment to SME’s.

Others recognized on the list of Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in 2016 were Lucy Quist (CEO of Airtel), Roshi Motman (CEO of Tigo Ghana), Mawuena Trebah (former CEO of GIPC), Yolanda Cuba (CEO of Vodafone Ghana), Abiola Bawuah (UBA Ghana) and Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (CEO of IBM Ghana).