Emmanuel Lomotey happy to have sealed Spain move

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

Extremadura-bound Emmanuel Lomotey is delighted to have landed a dream move to Spain.

The Dreams FC midfielder has been loaned out to the third-tier side and will join his new teammates after the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Lomotey is said to have completed his move in August.

”I felt very excited when I heard the news on the offer from Spain. It is one of the countries I always dream of playing in, Lomotey told the club website www.dreamsfc.com.gh .

”So it is very exciting and it motivates me playing here in the WAFU tournament.

”But the ultimate now is my participation in this tournament for Ghana.

”I need to stay focused and concentrate. That is the most important thing for me now. After this, I can now join my teammates for my first season in Europe.”

Lomotey was integral for Dreams FC as the side won promotion to the Ghana Premier League in just the ended season.

He was named the club’s Player of the Season.

