Ghana and 1860 Munich defender Lumor Agbenyenu Suleyman welcomed his new bouncing baby boy with a Black Stars jersey and football at the weekend.

Agbenyenu, 21, who made his debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Ethiopia on 11 June 2017 dreams of having his son don the Black Stars jersey in the near future.

