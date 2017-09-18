CPP oppose Akufo-Addo Founders Day proposal

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has today registered its displeasure at President’s Akufo-Addo’s decision to move founder’s day from September 21 to August 4.

The Presidency in a statement released on September 15 announced that September 21 will this year be celebrated as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial day.

It also revealed plans to present legislation before Parliament to set aside August 4 as a day to celebrate the many founders of Ghana.

The CPP believes the arguments advanced are lame.

The CPP Director of Communications, Abdul Kadri Rauf in an interview on Joy News said he is not surprised about the move by President Akufo-Addo.

He said the change of dates is not about the history of Ghana but rather to please President Akufo-Addo’s ancestry.

Abdul Kadri Rauf said the CPP will ensure the legacy of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is protected.