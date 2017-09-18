BOG makes changes to key heads of departments, merges some units – MyJoyOnline.com

The Bank of Ghana has made key changes to various heads of department while still merging some units.

Information available to JoyBusiness indicates the changes would take effect from October 2, 2017.

Changes

Research and Statistics Department has been combined into one department, under a new name of Research Department. It would have three key divisions; Monetary Policy Analysis, Statistics, and Ghana Risk Sharing Systems for Agriculture lending.

The Communications Department and Protocol services have been moved into the Secretary’s department to be headed by Secretary of the Bank. It will also have the following divisions; Board of Operations Divisions, Protocol and CSR and Communications Divisions.

Procurement and Transport Department Estate and Projects Department and Information Department, as well as the Publication Services Department, have been combined into one Department; Corporate Management and Services (CMS) Department.

It will have three key divisions i.e Procurement and Transport Divisions, Estate and Project Division andPublication and Records Division. The Bank has also created a technical Advisory and Internal Investigation Unit in the governor’s Department.

Reasons

According to JoyBusiness sources, the changes are to further sharpen the focus of the Bank’s internal processes, enhance functionality, improve synergies among departments and to support the delivery of the Bank’s mandate.

Staff changes

Information picked up by JoyBusiness indicates that John Gyamfi would be the head of Currency Management to be supported by Peter Tease, while Catherine Ashiley would be an Advisor at the department.

Raymond Amanfo would still handle the Banking Supervision Department, however, JoyBusiness is learning that Osei Gyasi would take over the department as the head would retire soon. He is likely to be supported by Elliot Amoako.

Francis Blankson is also the head of that Financial Stability Department, with Dr. Joseph France expected to take over when the former retires.