Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce hails two-goal hero Albert Adomah

Adomah grabbed the headlines with a sensational brace at Oakwell after returning to the team <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505752218_251_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has heaped praise on Albert Adomah following his brace in the 3-0 win at Barnsley over the weekend.

The former Ghana international grabbed the headlines with a sensational brace at Oakwell after returning to the team.

The 29-year-old was making his four appearance in eight games for the Villans and responded in a positive fashion.

And manager Steve Bruce has praised the African and expects him to retain his starting berth at home to former club Middlesbrough.

“He’s responded in the right way,” Bruce said, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

“That’s what you want as a manager, that competition. Albert picks himself next week – good for him.

“The good thing about him is he didn’t sulk. He’s bounced into today.

“Certainly he’s playing next week. How could I leave him out after that?

Adomah has a good record against Barnsley – he scored his fifth and six career goals against the Tykes in Villa’s win.

قالب وردپرس

Comments