Afia Schwarzenegger spotted buying provisions for her sons in Kumasi

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-18

Only days after Ghanaian TV host and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger proudly showed off the high school her twin sons were headed to, it looks like preparations for their entry into boarding school are well underway.

Reports emerged that the twins, James and John had apparently failed their BECE hence they were not placed under the computerized school selection system.

However Afia debunked these rumors by posting a photo of her sons at the entrance of the Kumasi Senior High School, as they were no doubt finalizing enrollment processes for their admission.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page on Sunday, Afia is seen shopping for some necessities for her sons.

She is seen interacting with a trader of men’s t-shirts and singlets, while onlookers stood by; some recording Afia and others cheering her on.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the comedian had mocked the false reports of her sons failing their exam, hinting that they would be studying General Science at the high school.

Life seems to be back to normal for the TV host, after she was the face of an alleged cheating scandal a few weeks ago.